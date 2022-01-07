Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Freya Gregory and Missy Goodwin have represented England at various youth levels

Leicester City have signed Aston Villa's Freya Gregory and Missy Goodwin until the end of the season.

Winger Gregory has joined on loan and forward Goodwin has signed a full registration.

The 18-year-olds, who have represented England at youth level, came through Villa's academy system.

Gregory has made six appearances for Villa's first team this season and scored in last season's derby draw with Birmingham City.

"I'm buzzing to be honest, just to get playing football, doing what I know I can do and prove myself in the league," said Gregory.

"It's an ambitious club and I'm excited to join."

Goodwin made her senior debut for Villa on 17 November in the League Cup defeat by Sheffield United.

She said: "It's a great environment and the facilities speak for themselves.

"It's a club that has got great ambitions and the process that they have been through so far just to get into WSL is fantastic and it's something that I couldn't wait to join."