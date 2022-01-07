Last updated on .From the section Newport

James Rowberry left Cardiff City's coaching staff to take over at Newport County on 17 October

Newport County boss James Rowberry wants three January signings but says more players will leave the Exiles as he looks to cut the size of his squad.

Rowberry says striker Padraig Amond will not be recalled from his season-long loan spell at League Two rivals Exeter City.

Having already released Christopher Missilou, Ed Upson and Jordan Greenidge this month, Rowberrry is confident there will be incomings soon.

"Three is the target for me," he said.

"If It ends up being two it will be two, but I am hoping it will be three.

"I am hoping to get things tied up by next week, that is my aim. I am hoping I have two [signings] imminent, to come in soon, and then our third one will be later in the window."

Rowberry said after he was appointed in October that he planned to reduce the size of the squad, and he expects to continue that process during this window.

Amond, 33, was allowed to leave for Exeter by former manager Mike Flynn.

The Irishman has made more than 200 appearances for Newport, scoring 59 goals, having joined from Hartlepool in 2017. His Rodney Parade contract expires this summer.

Rowberry said: "Padraig Amond will not be coming back at this moment in time to this football club. Podge (Amond) from my perspective will be staying at Exeter."

Goalkeeper Joe Day and defender Mickey Demetriou return to the Newport squad for Saturday's League Two home game with Salford, having missed the draw at Walsall because of Covid.