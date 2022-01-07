Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Willy Caballero has made two Premier League appearances for Southampton

Southampton have agreed a six-month contract extension with Willy Caballero until the end of the season.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper, 40, signed a one-month deal in December to cover for the injured Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.

The Argentinian has played twice for Saints in the Premier League, against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

"I have really enjoyed my time here so far and I'm really pleased to be able to stay," said Caballero.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Willy is a fantastic character who has freshened up our goalkeeper group massively. With the experience he brings, he is absolutely an important part of the group."

Caballero could play on Saturday when Saints travel to Swansea for their FA Cup third-round tie (17:30 GMT).