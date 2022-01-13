Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Callum Morton has yet to make a senior appearance for West Brom, but has played for their under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy

Peterborough have signed forward Callum Morton on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.

Morton, 21, spent the first half of the season on loan at League One Fleetwood, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "I feel this is a really good addition for us.

"He is slightly different to what we have got in the building, particularly as Jack Marriott is injured and Ricky-Jade Jones is only just on the way back to fitness."

