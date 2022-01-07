Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Cameron Coxe made his Colchester debut in the season-opening goalless draw at Carlisle United

Colchester United have completed the signing of defender Cameron Coxe from Solihull Moors on an 18-month contract.

The 23-year-old was initially recruited on loan last summer and has made 22 appearances for the U's this season.

Colchester have paid an undisclosed fee for Coxe, who began his career in Cardiff City's youth academy.

He is their second signing since the opening of the transfer window following Thursday's arrival of defender Tom Dallison from Crawley.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.