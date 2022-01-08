Corry Evans: Sunderland captain 'OK' after being knocked unconscious

Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Corry Evans receives treatment
Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans was knocked unconscious and received treatment for eight minutes

Sunderland captain Corry Evans is "OK" after being knocked unconscious in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Evans was stretchered off following lengthy treatment after colliding with his own goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

"He's OK. He was knocked out," said Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

"I am not sure where we stand with concussion protocols but there's no fractured neck or anything like that which is good to hear."

The Northern Ireland midfielder, 31, received treatment for eight minutes after coming together with Patterson while trying to clear the ball.

Johnson added: "It was a brave challenge and one he has got to make because it was important, but it is good news [he is uninjured]."

Evans sustained a serious head injury while playing for Blackburn Rovers in January 2020 when he required surgery on a fractured skull and shattered eye socket. He returned to action that June.

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson struck in the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a 3-3 draw against their fellow League One promotion contenders Sunderland.

Johnson added he was "chuffed with the performance" but added he was "disappointed to concede in the last 90 seconds" after a battling performance at Adams Park.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Robbie McDaid

    Championship leaders Newry City dump rivals and Irish Premiership side Warrenpoint Town out of the Irish Cup as Glentoran survive a scare at Dergview.

  • Ulster fly-half Billy Burns

    Ulster fly-half Billy Burns says the Irish province's Covid 19-enforced break has given "some battered bodies" in the squad an opportunity to recover.

  • Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton

    Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton slams decisions by match officials which he believes went against his side in Friday's 4-0 Irish Cup defeat by Crusaders.