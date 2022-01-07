Kieffer Moore was Cardiff's top scorer last season

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore is unavailable for selection as he has tested positive for Covid-19, manager Steve Morison has confirmed.

Moore has now been unavailable for selection three times this season due to coronavirus-related issues.

The Wales striker missed the start of the campaign as he recovered from the virus after getting it in July.

Moore also missed three Wales games in September after being a close contact of goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Moore limped out of Cardiff's 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth with an ankle injury and while he is still expected to return to fitness this month, he is currently self-isolating.

"He went for his scan and he has got what we thought he had, so it's still the same time frame, but he is now off with Covid," Morison said.

Cardiff's manager, who is preparing for Sunday's FA Cup third round visit of Preston North End, says he is hopeful of bringing some loan signings to the Cardiff City Stadium this month, now that the transfer window has re-opened.

Cardiff have already recalled loanees Ryan Wintle and Max Watters, while they have seen their most creative player, Ryan Giles, recalled by parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Morison expects to be active but says any deals are more likely to happen later in the month.

"We have got a few irons in the fire, a few things we are trying to do," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"That's not with anyone going out. It'll be loans, but nothing is going to happen right now.

"We have got FA Cup weekend, everyone is keeping their players for that. The last group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations is around January 17 or 18, so you're not likely to see anything until after that.

"We are not the only team trying to do business as well. The conversations I've had are probably happening with 10 other teams.

"We are competitive if we need to be, in the loan market, within the budget we are working towards.

"We will try and bring players in and change the dynamics of the group, but whether we actually get there and can make it happen is a day by day thing.

"There have been lots of conversations. I've never been on the phone so much in my life. I was on the phone before speaking to [the media].

"It's about being calm and patient and going, 'It will happen, but it will happen in a few more weeks'.

"We also have to get to that point in a few more weeks."