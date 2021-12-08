The FA Cup
SwindonSwindon Town0Man CityManchester City1

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Ward
  • 24Hunt
  • 4Conroy
  • 2Odimayo
  • 25Reed
  • 22Hayden
  • 8Lyden
  • 7Gladwin
  • 3Iandolo
  • 11McKirdy
  • 9Simpson

Substitutes

  • 5Crichlow
  • 13Mildenhall
  • 16O'Brien
  • 20Williams
  • 26East
  • 29Parsons
  • 30Dabre
  • 32Cowmeadow
  • 42Grant

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Steffen
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 80Palmer
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes

  • 14Laporte
  • 33Carson
  • 37Chagas
  • 52Bobb
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 79Mbete
  • 84Slicker
  • 87McAtee
  • 90Lavia
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home0
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  2. Post update

    Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Swindon Town 0, Manchester City 1. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodri.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ellis Iandolo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Kaine Hayden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Dion Conroy.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

FA Cup banner

Watch five third-round ties live across the BBC including Manchester United v Aston Villa - plus highlights from every match (UK only). Read the full details here.

FA Cup footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport