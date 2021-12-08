Swindon Town v Manchester City

Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Ward
- 24Hunt
- 4Conroy
- 2Odimayo
- 25Reed
- 22Hayden
- 8Lyden
- 7Gladwin
- 3Iandolo
- 11McKirdy
- 9Simpson
Substitutes
- 5Crichlow
- 13Mildenhall
- 16O'Brien
- 20Williams
- 26East
- 29Parsons
- 30Dabre
- 32Cowmeadow
- 42Grant
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Steffen
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 27Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 80Palmer
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Gabriel Jesus
Substitutes
- 14Laporte
- 33Carson
- 37Chagas
- 52Bobb
- 56Egan-Riley
- 79Mbete
- 84Slicker
- 87McAtee
- 90Lavia
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 0, Manchester City 1. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cole Palmer.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rodri.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ellis Iandolo.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Kaine Hayden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Dion Conroy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
