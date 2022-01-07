Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The McGuinness sisters, Kirsty and Caitlin, are based in Northern Ireland and play their club football for Cliftonville

Northern Ireland will this week begin a seven-month, full-time training camp to prepare the squad for this summer's European Championship.

The project is designed to help the NI-based players in Kenny Shiels' squad who are not on professional contracts.

Twenty-two squad members will become full-time players in the run-up to the Euros in England, Northern Ireland's first-ever major tournament.

Shiels said: "2022 will be a pivotal year for my squad and backroom team."

He added: "Having a permanent base at Newforge [Sports Complex in south Belfast] will help us collectively to maximise our potential in readiness for World Cup qualifiers and, of course, competing at the Euros in England.

"It will take at least six weeks until our programme begins to show effect. It's certainly a great feeling to be part of it. Some girls will adjust quicker than others. Newforge is a fantastic setting for the girls to progress."

Northern Ireland players who play professionally in England and Scotland will remain with their clubs to train unless they are selected for games during international windows.

NI's next competitive games are the pivotal Women's World Cup qualifiers against Austria and England in April.

They are also expected to play friendlies in February and June ahead of the Euros, which begin for Shiels' side against Norway on 7 July.

The training camp schedule will cover every day of the week except Saturday, which will be the players' scheduled day off.

It will incorporate pitch sessions, individual and group strengthening and conditioning plus balanced rest and recovery sessions.

There will also be performance analysis sessions along with physiotherapy, massage and cryospa treatments, in addition to individual and team psychology sessions.

Full-time camp gives NI the 'best chance of success'

Angela Platt, the Irish FA's director of women's football, said: "Up to now many of our players have balanced studying or employment, or both, with training commitments to prepare to compete at the highest level in our sport.

"Competing with the best requires a level of commitment that makes full time employment virtually impossible.

"With this programme now in place it will enable our squad to fully focus on being elite athletes and give us the best chance of success in Southampton later this year.

"To the employers, education organisations and clubs we say a big thank you for their support in releasing players from their current commitments to be part of this exciting and innovative programme."