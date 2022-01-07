Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Caolan Boyd-Munce's last appearance for Birmingham's first team came in November 2020

Middlesbrough have signed Birmingham City midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Boyd-Munce, 21, made nine appearances for Blues.

He has represented Northern Ireland up to under-21 level.

"We're really pleased to bring Caolan in. He's a young left-footed central midfielder who we have been tracking for quite a while now," Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club website. external-link

