Kian Harratt scored for Huddersfield against Newcastle Under-23s last November

Port Vale have signed Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt on loan for the rest of the season.

He made his Championship debut for the Terriers as a 17-year-old against Leeds United in December 2019.

Now 19, he has subsequently had loan spells with Harrogate Town and Guiseley.

"He's already got 16 goals for their B Team this season whilst training with their first team," Vale boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"We have the bonus that (first-term coach) Dean Whitehead has already worked with him before, so we know all about his talent."

Harratt is Vale's second signing in the January window following the arrival of Ryan Edmondson from Leeds.

