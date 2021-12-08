Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Taylor Seymour previously had a spell at League One Porstmouth

Crawley have signed goalkeeper Taylor Seymour until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old had spells with Worthing, Lewes and Lancing before joining League One Portsmouth in September 2020.

He moved to Isthmian League South East club Burgess Hill Town at the end of the 2020-21 season after leaving Pompey.

"I'm really happy to be here and back into professional football," Seymour told Crawley's website.

"A big thank you to the gaffer [John Yems] and Dean [Lightwood] for allowing me to come in and train over the last few months and then give me this fantastic opportunity."

