Rudiger has been linked with a move and his current contract expires at the end of the season

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he has "trust" that the club and Antonio Rudiger will agree a new contract for the defender.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a number of European clubs.

He can now speak to other clubs as he is in the final six months of his deal.

"It's in good hands because I trust the club 100% and have trust in my player, so it's a no problem situation for me," said Tuchel.

"He's a guy who needs to trust you, he needs to feel the connection, he needs to feel the trust and he wants to feel it by minutes and actions.

"I don't feel Toni that he needs a lot of words, a lot of pampering and coffee talks and invitations to dinners and whatever. He is the top professional, this is what he proves.

"He's very important and nothing has changed - we're in talks."

Rudiger, who has 49 caps for Germany, has won the FA Cup twice, the Europa League and Champions League since joining Chelsea in 2017.

His form has been impressive for the Blues this season and the likes of Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain have been linked with him.

Recruits and Emerson recall

Chelsea, who sit second and nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, currently have nine players listed as injured.

Tuchel says the club are consequently "looking into" the transfer market, and while they are not under "the highest pressure" to recruit they may consider a move for a player who "makes sense personality-wise, position-wise and also quality".

Left-back Ben Chillwell is set to be Chelsea's longest injury absentee after knee surgery and Tuchel says recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon is one of the "options" in finding cover.

"We appreciate him [Emerson] as a player and a person generally," Tuchel added. "He has had such a huge influence even though he did not have a lot of minutes last season, because he is a top guy, a top professional, and he is still a Chelsea player.

"But it's not just what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation, but we're looking into it in this position and he is one of the options."