Ethan Laird was a regular at Swansea under Russel Martin, making 21 appearances in the first half of the season

Russell Martin says signing a right-wingback is "a priority" for Swansea City after the unexpected loss of Ethan Laird.

Manchester United have recalled Laird, 20, from his loan at Swansea and sent him instead to Bournemouth.

Head coach Martin says Swansea are "progressing nicely on a couple" of potential January recruits.

"I am fairly confident we will have some additions in the next week or so, fingers crossed," Martin said.

Swansea are interested in MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher and midfielder Matt O'Riley, who both worked with Martin during his time as head coach at the League One club.

They are also looking to sign a forward having sent Morgan Whittaker to Lincoln on loan and amid widespread League One interest in Liam Cullen, who could be allowed to leave on a temporary basis.

Martin, who has recalled 20-year old striker Kyle Joseph from his loan spell at Cheltenham, says he was "very disappointed" by the loss of Laird, which has left Swansea needing a replacement.

There was no warning from United before they terminated Laird's season-long loan spell in Wales having agreed a deal with Bournemouth running until the end of this campaign.

"[We were] disappointed that we didn't know much about it, or anything about it," Martin said.

"It's not a position we were looking to recruit in. The lack of notice was a bit of an issue, but it is what it is. He's been a really good performer for us this season, his first season in the Championship.

"But his parent club have decided it's better for him to go and play in a slightly different position with a different club in this league who are fighting hard for promotion. That's their prerogative.

"It's not a decision that was driven by him. He's not looked to go, it was brought to him by the club. He'll be a loss to us on and off the pitch.

"He has an infectious personality and he's had some brilliant performances, but we are now in a position where we need to replace that, and it's probably become a priority for us because we've lost a player who was playing week in, week out."

Further departures from Swansea are likely this month, with Steven Benda, Yan Dhanda and Jay Fulton among the players who may be allowed to move in search of regular first-team football.

Rhys Williams has started just three Championship games since joining Swansea

Martin wants to keep Rhys Williams for the rest of the season even though the Liverpool loanee has managed just six appearances in the first half of the campaign.

"He is back training - he was one that was isolating through Covid," Martin said.

"He has been a joy to work with. I think he has improved a lot since he has been here and his attitude has been spot on.

"The conversations have been that he is happy here but I guess it is up to Liverpool to decide what is best for his development, whether it's trying to be here and fighting to get into the team or whether they feel he will be better off somewhere else.

"I think we will get some more clarity on that in the next week or so."

Swansea will play for the first time in 28 days when they host Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Martin's side have seen four successive games postponed due to Covid issues - the last two thanks to an outbreak in their camp - but he says they will be able to field put "a very strong team" despite two fresh cases this week.