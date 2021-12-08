Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay Nomads are the reigning Cymru Premier champions

The Cymru Premier will resume on 8-9 February after a break prompted by Welsh government regulations over crowds at sporting events.

The women's top fight, the Adran Premier, will return on 13 February, while the Cymru South and North will resume on 4-5 February.

However, sides in the Cymru Leagues will be able to play earlier should two clubs agree on a fixture date.

Spectators are not currently allowed at elite sporting events in Wales.

The Welsh government brought in restrictions over sporting crowds in December in order to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The Cymru Leagues, Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues were suspended shortly before Christmas.

As well as announcing the return dates, the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) national league board has agreed that five substitutes will be permitted in Cymru League games.

Phase two of the Adran Premier season will begin on 13 February, as planned.

However, the final phase one fixture, between Cardiff Met and Cardiff City, will be played on Sunday, 23 January, and three outstanding Adran Trophy round of 16 matches will be played on Sunday, 16 January.

Earlier this week, the FAW announced that the women's second tier Adran North and South, the men's third tier Ardal League and Area Association competitions could restart on 8 January.

All Welsh domestic games will be subject to FAW return-to-play protocols and any changes in Welsh government regulations.