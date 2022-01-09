The FA Cup
LutonLuton Town1HarrogateHarrogate Town0

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 4Naismith
  • 5Bradley
  • 2Bree
  • 23Lansbury
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 29Bell
  • 18Clark
  • 11Adebayo
  • 35Jerome

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 6Rea
  • 8Berry
  • 9Hylton
  • 12Sluga
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 22Campbell
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 32Osho

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 23McArdle
  • 14Sheron
  • 3Page
  • 22Diarra
  • 4Falkingham
  • 7Thomson
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong
  • 17Kerry

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 13Cracknell
  • 19Austerfield
  • 20Hall
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).

  4. Post update

    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Harrogate Town 0. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.

  6. Post update

    Foul by George Thomson (Harrogate Town).

  7. Post update

    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Ryan Fallowfield (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Rory McArdle.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rory McArdle (Harrogate Town).

  12. Post update

    Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Page (Harrogate Town).

  14. Post update

    James Bree (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Cameron Jerome.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Reece Burke.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

