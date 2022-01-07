Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paul Heatley fires home the second of his two goals at Mourneview Park

Paul Heatley scored twice as Crusaders eased past Glenavon 4-0 in Friday's Irish Cup first-round tie.

Jordan Forsythe drilled a low shot past James Taylor from distance in the fourth minute, before Glenavon had two 'goals' ruled out for offside.

Heatley beat the offside trap, rounded Taylor and rolled the ball into the net in the 57th minute to make it 2-0.

Ben Kennedy curled home a fine left-foot finish for the third after 66 and Heatley fired into the corner on 78.

Crusaders went into the game aiming to defend their record of having made it over the first hurdle in the Irish Cup every year since last failing to do so in 2006.

Glenavon rocked by early Forsythe strike

Glenavon had lost in the opening round in both the last two seasons and were immediately on the back foot in this game when Forsythe's strike gave the visitors an early lead.

Midway through the first half, Forsythe's pass sent Ross Clarke through on goal but the Crues forward could only direct his right-foot shot wide of the post to spurn a glorious opportunity.

Referee Tim Marshall waved away appeals for a foul by Billy Joe Burns on Patrick Burns on the edge of the area and soon after Crusaders squandered another great chance, Kennedy blazing over a left-foot effort from close range after getting on the end of Heatley's cross.

Glenavon defender Mark Haughey and Crusaders forward Ben Kennedy in action during the first half at Mourneview Park

The Lurgan Blues began the second half brightly but were twice denied by the referee's assistant's offside flag in the first 10 minutes after the resumption.

Matthew Snoddy drove the ball home from Conor McCloskey's inviting right-wing cross but the goal was chalked off despite replays showing that the midfielder may have been onside.

James Singleton had a shot blocked, then Jonny Tuffey pushed the ball onto the post, Andrew Waterworth reacted quickly to fire into the empty net but again the offside flag went up.

Crusaders pull clear in second half

Three minutes later Heatley got on the end of a long pass up the pitch, went past Taylor and slotted the ball home to double his side's lead.

Kennedy then curled the ball around Danny Wallace and into Taylor's right-hand corner after Forsythe had threaded another superb pass for the third.

Referee Marshall again waved away the home side's appeals as Crues defender Josh Robinson appeared to handle the ball inside the area and almost immediately Kennedy played Heatley in and the forward rode the challenge of Conor Scannell before delivering a clinical finish right-footed into the bottom corner.

Crusaders go into Saturday's draw for the second round as they aim to repeat their last success in the competition in 2019.