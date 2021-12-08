Rosaire Longelo: Accrington Stanley sign midfielder from Newcastle United
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed midfielder Rosaire Longelo from Premier League side Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from West Ham in summer 2018 and made 55 appearances for their under-23s.
Longelo previously had a two-game trial spell with Stanley in November.
"I was here on trial and I enjoyed my time here. I got to know the lads, got on with the coaches and gaffer and I am a big fan," he told the club website.
