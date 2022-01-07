Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Taylor Richards' most recent senior appearance for Brighton came in their 1-0 defeat at home by Wolves on 15 December

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Taylor Richards on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2019 from Manchester City and has made four senior appearances this term.

Last season, Richards spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Doncaster, where he scored 11 times in 48 appearances.

"It feels great to get on loan and to be at this great club - I am happy to be here," he told the club's website.

"Blues is a massive club. So, if they ask me to come here and play for the team, I am going to do that. I spoke to the head coach, we had a good chat, and I am just ready to get going.

"I like to drive forward with the ball, I like to excite, I like to score goals, I like to assist. That is things that they [the fans] can look out for when I play."

