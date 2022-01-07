Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stina Blackstenius has attracted interest from several top clubs in the WSL

Arsenal are favourites to win the race to sign Sweden international Stina Blackstenius.

Blackstenius, 25, is out of contract at Swedish club BK Hacken.

The highly-rated forward has gained interest from a number of European clubs, including Manchester United, who BBC Sport understands have been tracking her heavily since the summer.

Several clubs in the Women's Super League are believed to have enquired about Blackstenius in recent weeks.

Asked about transfer activity in January, manager Jonas Eidevall said on Friday: "We definitely have ambitions to be active during this transfer window.

"We will communicate things when they are official. There are many great players that could be a good fit for us here. You also have to be a little curious and patient before we reveal anything. Hopefully in the coming weeks we will have news."

Blackstenius has quickly become one of the most exciting attacking talents in Europe having began her career at local club Vadstena GIF in the fifth tier of women's football in Sweden.

She has spent the majority of her career in Sweden but had a two-year spell at French Division 1 club Montpellier between 2017 and 2019.

Last season, Blackstenius scored 17 goals and picked up eight assists in the Swedish top flight before helping the national team win a second successive silver medal at the Olympic Games. She was also named on the 20-player Ballon d'Or shortlist.