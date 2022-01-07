Last updated on .From the section Football

Derby County are bottom of the Championship table, 11 points from safety

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is considering a bid for cash-strapped Championship club Derby County.

The Rams have been in administration since September.

A consortium involving former Derby chairman Andy Appleby, chief executive Sam Rush and Wolves chief executive Jez Moxey was viewed as being well placed to secure ownership of the club.

Administrators Quantuma had hoped to conclude a deal by the end of December.

However, there has still been no announcement.

This has created an opening for Ashley, who completed his £305m sale of Newcastle in October.

It is understood Quantuma have been looking for offers of around £50m, which they believe would allow them to secure deals with all creditors, with the exception of Middlesbrough and Wycombe, who have threatened legal action against Derby.

Any new owner would also have to supply proof of two years' funding to the Football League.

The Derby situation is made more complicated by the fact previous owner Mel Morris has control of Pride Park Stadium.

Quantuma have continually said their desire is to sell the club and the stadium in a single package.

When asked about the current situation on Friday, manager Wayne Rooney said: "I've spoken to them [Quantuma]. Hopefully it [the preferred bidder] will get announced soon but the positive thing for me is the questions I've asked about what I can do with my squad have been answered."