Saturdaypages

SaturdaypagesLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section FootballThe Express says Manchester United's players have been challenged to show how much they want to play for the clubThe Mirror says Manchester United will miss out on Erling HaalandThe Telegraph says former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is trying to buy Derby CountyThe Mail says Raheem Sterling will sign a new deal at Manchester CityThe iPaper leads on Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl stating that new signings should not be able to play in rescheduled games