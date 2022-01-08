Crusaders hit four past Glenavon in Irish Cup rout

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has slammed some of the key decisions made by match officials which he believes went against his side in the 4-0 Irish Cup first-round defeat by Crusaders.

Billy Joe Burns escaped a red card when he appeared to bring down Patrick Burns on the edge of the area with Crusaders leading 1-0 in the first half.

Matthew Snoddy thought he had drawn the Lurgan Blues level early in the second half but the offside flag went up despite replays indicating that the midfielder may have been onside.

Andrew Waterworth also had a 'goal' chalked off for offside while Crues defender Josh Robinson looked to handle inside the area late in the game but no penalty was awarded.

"I'm angry. I'm really angry that when players go out and give their all, put everything into a game, prepare for a game all week, that a game comes down to the responsibility of officials because that is what happened," fumed Hamilton after Friday night's game at Mourneview Park.

"First half, don't get me wrong, Crusaders started well, got their goal and deservedly so. We got to grips with the game and I thought we came back into it and there's an absolutely ridiculous decision from the referee not to send the player [Billy Joe Burns] off.

"Whether it's a penalty or not, it doesn't matter - it's a red card. That changes games, especially in cup games.

"We came out in the second half and started really well, really bright, we get a totally legal goal. If that goal goes in when we're in the ascendancy, then we kick on, but unfortunately it doesn't go in.

"The second goal that's disallowed, I'll have to look back at it and I'll have to read up on the rules because there's that many changes in offside rules.

"Then they go 3-0 up and we get a corner kick and every single person in the ground assumes a penalty. Their player actually went 'ah no' on the pitch, but the referee and the linesman don't see that either.

"They go straight up the pitch and Heatley's offside and he scores to make it 4-0.

"So I'm really angry today. I'm really at a low ebb. I'm probably the lowest I've been, not with my players but in terms of football in this country. It's got to me that people can go out and try so hard, put so much into a game and have it all taken away from them by officials."