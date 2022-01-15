League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham24155445172850
2Sunderland26155651321950
3Wycombe26147542301249
4Wigan21143440202045
5MK Dons25127644301443
6Oxford Utd25127640271343
7Plymouth24127538251343
8Portsmouth2310762822637
9Sheff Wed2491053027337
10Ipswich259884334935
11Accrington25105103140-935
12Burton2495102930-132
13Cheltenham257993144-1330
14Charlton2585123131029
15Shrewsbury2585122629-329
16Lincoln City2477102932-328
17Cambridge246993238-627
18Bolton2475123037-726
19Fleetwood2467113743-625
20Wimbledon226793036-625
21Morecambe2465133449-1523
22Crewe2556142444-2021
23Gillingham2439121838-2018
24Doncaster2444161644-2816
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC