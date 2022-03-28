League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th March 2022

  • HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • RochdaleRochdale19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
  • SalfordSalford City19:45CrawleyCrawley Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green372012566323472
2Exeter381814656362068
3Northampton391991147331466
4Port Vale381712957362163
5Newport3917121062491363
6Bristol Rovers391891253431063
7Tranmere391891244341063
8Mansfield36188105041962
9Swindon3817101162481461
10Sutton United3917101258461261
11Salford3715111146341256
12Crawley38149154853-551
13Hartlepool38149153950-1151
14Bradford391114144347-447
15Harrogate391211165661-547
16Walsall391211164251-947
17Leyton Orient3810161251381346
18Carlisle381210163450-1646
19Colchester391012173752-1542
20Rochdale38816144151-1040
21Barrow38813173345-1237
22Stevenage38713183460-2634
23Oldham38710213761-2431
24Scunthorpe39412232671-4524
View full League Two table

