League Two
ColchesterColchester United15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Saturday 15th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green23156247202751
2Tranmere24126625151042
3Northampton2312473123840
4Sutton United2312383528739
5Swindon2310763629737
6Port Vale21105635231235
7Newport249873834435
8Mansfield2310583030035
9Exeter2381053326734
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Salford238782722531
12Crawley229492731-431
13Harrogate228683531430
14Bradford2361162928129
15Walsall237882930-129
16Hartlepool2384112434-1028
17Rochdale226973030027
18Bristol Rovers217592733-626
19Carlisle2367101829-1125
20Barrow2358102328-523
21Stevenage2458111937-1823
22Colchester2257101730-1322
23Scunthorpe24310111942-2319
24Oldham2446142239-1718
View full League Two table

