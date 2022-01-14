League Two
Port ValePort Vale15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Swindon Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green23156247202751
2Tranmere24126625151042
3Northampton2312473123840
4Sutton United2312383528739
5Swindon2310763629737
6Port Vale21105635231235
7Newport249873834435
8Mansfield2310583030035
9Exeter2381053326734
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Salford238782722531
12Crawley229492731-431
13Harrogate228683531430
14Bradford2361162928129
15Walsall237882930-129
16Hartlepool2384112434-1028
17Rochdale226973030027
18Bristol Rovers217592733-626
19Carlisle2367101829-1125
20Barrow2358102328-523
21Stevenage2458111937-1823
22Colchester2257101730-1322
23Scunthorpe24310111942-2319
24Oldham2446142239-1718
