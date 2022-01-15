Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 3SargeantSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 25'minutes
- 33Pacheco
- 8Arthur
- 6Asante
- 7Lehmann
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 22Hayles
Substitutes
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 20Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 17Losada
- 24Walsh
- 10Stanway
- 16Park
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 21Shaw
- 30Mace
- 31Pilling
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).
Attempt missed. Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.
Attempt blocked. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ellen White.
Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Laura Blindkilde-Browne (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Demi Stokes tries a through ball, but Lauren Hemp is caught offside.
Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).