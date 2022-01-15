The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2

Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 3SargeantSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 25'minutes
  • 33Pacheco
  • 8Arthur
  • 6Asante
  • 7Lehmann
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 22Hayles

Substitutes

  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 21Ewers
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Keating
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 17Losada
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Stanway
  • 16Park
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 21Shaw
  • 30Mace
  • 31Pilling
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Anita Asante.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ellen White.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Laura Blindkilde-Browne (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Demi Stokes tries a through ball, but Lauren Hemp is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women10622127520
5Man City Women116142718919
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317624-1810
11B'ham City Women121110631-254
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories