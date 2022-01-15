Manchester United Women v Birmingham City Women

Hand ball by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 5Mannion
- 21Turner
- 20SmithSubstituted forBlundellat 62'minutes
- 12LaddBooked at 25minsSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 8Risa
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
- 11Galton
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 11Pennock
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 25Holloway
- 14Finn
- 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 45'minutes
- 17Quinn
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Ewens
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsey
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Hayley Ladd.
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Hannah Blundell replaces Kirsty Smith.
Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kirsty Smith.
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Lucy Whipp replaces Libby Smith.
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.
Own Goal by Emily Ramsey, Birmingham City Women. Manchester United Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0.
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Aoife Mannion following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Jamie Finn.
Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).