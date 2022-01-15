Match ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1.
Norwich rediscovered their scoring touch to end a six-game losing run, bolster their survival hopes and pile the pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez.
The Canaries took the lead when visiting defender Michael Keane sliced a clearance past his own goalkeeper.
Less than two minutes later, Adam Idah slid home a second to spark delirium around Carrow Road.
Everton substitute Richarlison gave the visitors hope with an acrobatic overhead kick after the break, but the gloom descended on the away end once more at the final whistle.
After a promising start to the season, Everton have lost nine of their past 12 Premier League games, slipping from fourth to 15th in the table in the process.
The travelling fans made clear that they feel only the departure of Benitez - a controversial summer appointment given his six-year spell at rivals Liverpool - can reverse the slide.
Norwich, whose last Premier League goal was back at the end of November, are one point off 17th place and safety.
Everton floored by quickfire first-half double
It was ultimately a quickfire one-two punch that floored the visitors as Norwich, impotent up front in recent weeks, found the net twice in the space of 94 seconds.
First, Keane, conscious of Idah lurking over his shoulder, stretched to cut out Josh Sargent's low cross and instead diverted it past a helpless Jordan Pickford.
Then, with Everton still seeming to be finding their shape, Brandon Williams surged down the left, Teemu Pukki's run attracted the attention of Keane and Ben Godfrey, and Idah was given time to control the throughball and poke in a second.
Richarlison's goal - and seven minutes of injury time - kept the home fans' nerves on edge, but Norwich came as close to a late goal as their opponents when Milot Rashica hit the post on the counter-attack.
There were traces of optimism for Everton. Demarai Gray was a lively attacking outlet, especially early on. Richarlison, playing for the first time in more than a month, proved his ability to conjure something out of nothing. And Anthony Gordon was full of energy and industry as they searched for an equaliser in vain.
But attention will inevitably be focused on the manager, rather than his players
Owner Farhad Moshiri pledged his full support to Benitez in December, backing him over former director of football Marcel Brands, as well as in an apparent falling-out with departed full-back Lucas Digne.
However, if his team's miserable form continues in their next two Premier League games - against Aston Villa and Newcastle - it may be that even that faith is tested beyond breaking point.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Krul
- 2AaronsBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGiannoulisat 80'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21WilliamsSubstituted forByramat 77'minutes
- 24SargentBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTzolisat 87'minutes
- 19Sørensen
- 20Lees-Melou
- 17Rashica
- 35Idah
- 22PukkiBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 14Cantwell
- 15Kabak
- 18Tzolis
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 46Rowe
Everton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forMinaat 54'minutes
- 22Godfrey
- 5KeaneBooked at 47mins
- 19Mykolenko
- 24Gordon
- 16Doucouré
- 21André Gomes
- 11Gray
- 33RondónSubstituted forRicharlisonat 54'minutes
- 9Calvert-Lewin
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 3Patterson
- 4Holgate
- 7Richarlison
- 13Mina
- 14Townsend
- 15Begovic
- 25Gbamin
- 34El Ghazi
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 26,629
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1.
Post update
Milot Rashica (Norwich City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Christos Tzolis following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Adam Idah tries a through ball, but Christos Tzolis is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.
Post update
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).
Post update
Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).
Post update
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).
Post update
Offside, Everton. Yerry Mina tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Joshua Sargent.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.
Post update
Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Max Aarons because of an injury.
Well done lads!!
Embarrassing
No better than Steve Bruce at Newcastle in the Premier League. Garbage at Madrid and made everyone miserable - now Everton fans are having to deal with that.
Dreadful - and largely has been since 2009. Only Liverpool fans rate him and thats because of a fluke 6 minutes.