NorwichNorwich City2EvertonEverton1

Norwich City 2-1 Everton: Canaries end losing streak to pile more pressure on Rafael Benitez

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1184

Adam Idah
Idah's goal was his first in 27 Premier League appearances for Norwich

Norwich rediscovered their scoring touch to end a six-game losing run, bolster their survival hopes and pile the pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

The Canaries took the lead when visiting defender Michael Keane sliced a clearance past his own goalkeeper.

Less than two minutes later, Adam Idah slid home a second to spark delirium around Carrow Road.

Everton substitute Richarlison gave the visitors hope with an acrobatic overhead kick after the break, but the gloom descended on the away end once more at the final whistle.

After a promising start to the season, Everton have lost nine of their past 12 Premier League games, slipping from fourth to 15th in the table in the process.

The travelling fans made clear that they feel only the departure of Benitez - a controversial summer appointment given his six-year spell at rivals Liverpool - can reverse the slide.

Norwich, whose last Premier League goal was back at the end of November, are one point off 17th place and safety.

Norwich 2-1 Everton: Dean Smith praises 'hard-earned' Canaries victory

Everton floored by quickfire first-half double

It was ultimately a quickfire one-two punch that floored the visitors as Norwich, impotent up front in recent weeks, found the net twice in the space of 94 seconds.

Everton fan
An Everton fan invaded the pitch in the first half in an apparent attempt to confront Benitez

First, Keane, conscious of Idah lurking over his shoulder, stretched to cut out Josh Sargent's low cross and instead diverted it past a helpless Jordan Pickford.

Then, with Everton still seeming to be finding their shape, Brandon Williams surged down the left, Teemu Pukki's run attracted the attention of Keane and Ben Godfrey, and Idah was given time to control the throughball and poke in a second.

Richarlison's goal - and seven minutes of injury time - kept the home fans' nerves on edge, but Norwich came as close to a late goal as their opponents when Milot Rashica hit the post on the counter-attack.

There were traces of optimism for Everton. Demarai Gray was a lively attacking outlet, especially early on. Richarlison, playing for the first time in more than a month, proved his ability to conjure something out of nothing. And Anthony Gordon was full of energy and industry as they searched for an equaliser in vain.

But attention will inevitably be focused on the manager, rather than his players

Owner Farhad Moshiri pledged his full support to Benitez in December, backing him over former director of football Marcel Brands, as well as in an apparent falling-out with departed full-back Lucas Digne.

However, if his team's miserable form continues in their next two Premier League games - against Aston Villa and Newcastle - it may be that even that faith is tested beyond breaking point.

Norwich 2-1 Everton: Watch Benitez's last interview as Everton boss

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Krul
  • 2AaronsBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGiannoulisat 80'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21WilliamsSubstituted forByramat 77'minutes
  • 24SargentBooked at 50minsSubstituted forTzolisat 87'minutes
  • 19Sørensen
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 17Rashica
  • 35Idah
  • 22PukkiBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 14Cantwell
  • 15Kabak
  • 18Tzolis
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Rowe

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forMinaat 54'minutes
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5KeaneBooked at 47mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 24Gordon
  • 16Doucouré
  • 21André Gomes
  • 11Gray
  • 33RondónSubstituted forRicharlisonat 54'minutes
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 3Patterson
  • 4Holgate
  • 7Richarlison
  • 13Mina
  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 25Gbamin
  • 34El Ghazi
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
26,629

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Christos Tzolis following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Adam Idah tries a through ball, but Christos Tzolis is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christos Tzolis.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  8. Post update

    Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sam Byram (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Yerry Mina tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Christos Tzolis replaces Joshua Sargent.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Dimitris Giannoulis replaces Max Aarons because of an injury.

  • Comment posted by paul david, at 17:09 15 Jan

    I don't mind the view of wanting Benitez to leave but I don't understand why it has to be so aggressive or nasty. Completely unnecessary its just football, the sun will rise and everton will continue no matter what. The negative atmosphere certainly doesn't help the players.

    • Reply posted by on vacation, at 17:13 15 Jan

      on vacation replied:
      sad truth is football supporters are generally the worst supporters in sport. overblown reactions when you put it in the context of everything else going on. Benitez will no doubt be relieved of his duties.

  • Comment posted by Ron Meldrew, at 17:15 15 Jan

    I see loads of comments here, moaning about Everton & Benitez, how about some praise for a much improved Norwich performance?
    Well done lads!!

    • Reply posted by sPaulinit, at 17:43 15 Jan

      sPaulinit replied:
      To be fair, there's a lot more of them than us.

      But as a Norwich fan it gives me hope that we can score goals and fight for wins again.

  • Comment posted by D73, at 17:23 15 Jan

    I see a 40 year old Everton fan ran on the pitch to confront Benitez and still outpaced Keane 😅

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, at 17:45 15 Jan

      Liofa73 replied:
      More like 50s. Which makes Keane even slower.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, at 17:03 15 Jan

    Need three points for your team? Haven't won in a while? Play us, we'll help ya.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, at 17:13 15 Jan

      Julio Laker replied:
      I'm just hoping Rafa's still in charge when Newcastle play Everton

  • Comment posted by D73, at 16:59 15 Jan

    So the worst team in the league nearly salvaged a point against Norwich 😅

    • Reply posted by PhillyBlueBoy, at 17:39 15 Jan

      PhillyBlueBoy replied:
      I was in a minority who thought RB would do a job. The problem around the appointment has been exacerbated by strange transfer dealings and complete lack of fight.

      The atmosphere at L4 is borderline toxic at the best of times. This can't go on.

      Hobson's choice or a possible blessing, Dunc is THE only option.

      Whatever happens though needs to play out as soon as poss to avoid complete implosion.

  • Comment posted by Allo1, at 17:03 15 Jan

    Everton you had a strong team out, are the players doing to Rafa what the manu players did to ole?

    • Reply posted by Jake2703, at 17:05 15 Jan

      Jake2703 replied:
      As much as the fans don’t like Rafa, it’s abundantly clear the players don’t either, even one of his new signings tried to set up a Norwich goal.

  • Comment posted by Truth Facts and Honesty, at 16:59 15 Jan

    When you get turned over by Norwich…..you realise that you are in bad shape

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 18:16 15 Jan

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Not just bad shape, very, very, very bad shape.

  • Comment posted by Albie, at 17:14 15 Jan

    All the Everton fans have become toxic towards benitez so his time there will soon be over, but what the fans haven't realised is even if they got pep, tutchel or klopp as new manager they would still be in the relegation battle because their team is full awful players who keep showing no fight or passion for any manager.

    • Reply posted by Scottyboy64, at 17:18 15 Jan

      Scottyboy64 replied:
      A menagerie of mediocrity

  • Comment posted by fredowal, at 17:00 15 Jan

    A great win for the Canaries.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, at 17:05 15 Jan

      Raedwulf replied:
      Grand, Canaria? ;-)

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 17:00 15 Jan

    Well done Norwich a much deserved win.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 18:20 15 Jan

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Well deserved win Norwich. Just a point away from being outside the relegation places. This didn't even look possible mere weeks ago.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, at 17:00 15 Jan

    £400m spent since this clown bought the club and still a shambles.

    Embarrassing

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, at 17:17 15 Jan

      Forza Italia replied:
      Didn't know Boris Johnson owned Everton?!

  • Comment posted by whatwentdown, at 16:59 15 Jan

    Townsend scores a brilliant winner last week, yet can’t make it on the pitch when we’re losing at bottom of the league. Is Rafa trying to lose?!

    • Reply posted by Gary, at 17:07 15 Jan

      Gary replied:
      Agent Rafa? Noo, surely not haha

  • Comment posted by scotty, at 17:01 15 Jan

    Can't see Benitez surviving this.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 17:21 15 Jan

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No chance. And im surprised Rafa has still got his supporters on this thread when their team has just lost to the worst team in the league

  • Comment posted by SL65AMG, at 16:59 15 Jan

    Rafa takes the full blame for this. Rondon is useless, why on earth did he start in front of Richarlison. Indefensible. I now agree Rafa has got to go if we are to survive relegation

    • Reply posted by Graham Hirst, at 17:14 15 Jan

      Graham Hirst replied:
      Richarlison just back from long injury, not rocket science

  • Comment posted by FeffenhoffersCircus, at 17:07 15 Jan

    Who's going first. BoJo or Rafa

    • Reply posted by Jon Moss U Clown, at 17:09 15 Jan

      Jon Moss U Clown replied:
      Rafa, no one to challenge Bojo

  • Comment posted by JoeFriday, at 17:00 15 Jan

    Benitez must go and Rondon can carry his bags.

    • Reply posted by Brian, at 17:09 15 Jan

      Brian replied:
      Sadly, you couldn't trust him to do that simple task.

  • Comment posted by Jayrmcf, at 16:59 15 Jan

    A good test of a persons football knowledge is if they thought Rafael Benitez would be a good appointment for Everton.
    No better than Steve Bruce at Newcastle in the Premier League. Garbage at Madrid and made everyone miserable - now Everton fans are having to deal with that.

    Dreadful - and largely has been since 2009. Only Liverpool fans rate him and thats because of a fluke 6 minutes.

    • Reply posted by stephen, at 17:08 15 Jan

      stephen replied:
      Fluke 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Scottyboy64, at 17:00 15 Jan

    Everton - relegation battle beckons.

    • Reply posted by Comrade of Comrad Pravda, at 17:14 15 Jan

      Comrade of Comrad Pravda replied:
      We've been in a relegation battle for weeks, but kept postponing the games, living in hope something would come along and make us better. I think we need to go down, then we can clear out the club from top to bottom. Maybe pre-empt England and tempt Potter away from Brighton.

  • Comment posted by GoodGrief, at 16:58 15 Jan

    Too little too late. All credit to Norwich. Well done Canaries: you had great support throughout the game. Norwich hadn't scored in SIX games. They got two in two minutes. UNbelievable. I wish we would stop practising giving the ball away in training: we're too good at it. I wonder what they actually do at Finch Farm. I wouldn't be surprised if it was heavy boozing and tiddlywinks.

    • Reply posted by Comrade of Comrad Pravda, at 17:30 15 Jan

      Comrade of Comrad Pravda replied:
      I doubt they'd be much good at tiddlywinks either.

  • Comment posted by Pie-eater, at 17:00 15 Jan

    Benitez's last game?

    • Reply posted by gazza, at 17:31 15 Jan

      gazza replied:
      Taxi 🚖 is on standby