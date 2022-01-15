Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Idah's goal was his first in 27 Premier League appearances for Norwich

Norwich rediscovered their scoring touch to end a six-game losing run, bolster their survival hopes and pile the pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

The Canaries took the lead when visiting defender Michael Keane sliced a clearance past his own goalkeeper.

Less than two minutes later, Adam Idah slid home a second to spark delirium around Carrow Road.

Everton substitute Richarlison gave the visitors hope with an acrobatic overhead kick after the break, but the gloom descended on the away end once more at the final whistle.

After a promising start to the season, Everton have lost nine of their past 12 Premier League games, slipping from fourth to 15th in the table in the process.

The travelling fans made clear that they feel only the departure of Benitez - a controversial summer appointment given his six-year spell at rivals Liverpool - can reverse the slide.

Norwich, whose last Premier League goal was back at the end of November, are one point off 17th place and safety.

Everton floored by quickfire first-half double

It was ultimately a quickfire one-two punch that floored the visitors as Norwich, impotent up front in recent weeks, found the net twice in the space of 94 seconds.

An Everton fan invaded the pitch in the first half in an apparent attempt to confront Benitez

First, Keane, conscious of Idah lurking over his shoulder, stretched to cut out Josh Sargent's low cross and instead diverted it past a helpless Jordan Pickford.

Then, with Everton still seeming to be finding their shape, Brandon Williams surged down the left, Teemu Pukki's run attracted the attention of Keane and Ben Godfrey, and Idah was given time to control the throughball and poke in a second.

Richarlison's goal - and seven minutes of injury time - kept the home fans' nerves on edge, but Norwich came as close to a late goal as their opponents when Milot Rashica hit the post on the counter-attack.

There were traces of optimism for Everton. Demarai Gray was a lively attacking outlet, especially early on. Richarlison, playing for the first time in more than a month, proved his ability to conjure something out of nothing. And Anthony Gordon was full of energy and industry as they searched for an equaliser in vain.

But attention will inevitably be focused on the manager, rather than his players

Owner Farhad Moshiri pledged his full support to Benitez in December, backing him over former director of football Marcel Brands, as well as in an apparent falling-out with departed full-back Lucas Digne.

However, if his team's miserable form continues in their next two Premier League games - against Aston Villa and Newcastle - it may be that even that faith is tested beyond breaking point.

