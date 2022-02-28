Burnley v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Maxwel Cornet has found the net six times this season, but has failed to score since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the last two games.

Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out.

Leicester City welcome back striker Jamie Vardy who's been sidelined since December with a hamstring issue.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira also returns but this game comes too soon for defender Wesley Fofana.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's three wins in 13 Premier League matches against Leicester City have all come at Turf Moor, most recently in January 2020.

The team scoring first hasn't gone on to win any of the past five league meetings.

Burnley

Burnley have taken seven points from their last three Premier League games (W2, D1), as many as they had from their previous 11 in the competition (D7, L4).

The Clarets have conceded 30 league goals this season - including just three in their last seven matches - only five teams have conceded fewer.

Sean Dyche's side are one short of 50 Premier League wins at Turf Moor.

They are on a Premier League record streak of 117 consecutive matches without a red card since Robbie Brady was sent off at Huddersfield Town in January 2019.

Leicester City

Leicester City have gone five Premier League games without a win (D2, L3).

The Foxes have also lost their last four away league games, conceding at least twice on each occasion.

They are the only side without an away clean sheet in the top flight this season, shipping 25 goals in 11 games on the road.

Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded in each of their last 18 Premier League away fixtures. It's their longest run of consecutive top-flight away games without a clean sheet since a 27-game spell between March 1985 to March 1986.

The Foxes have 16 fewer points than they did at this stage of last term.

Leicester have won 40% of their top-flight games this season with Jamie Vardy in the starting eleven, compared to just 12.5% without him.

Marc Albrighton is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance.

