Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 14Walsh
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlear
  • 12MacGregor
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 16Jamieson
  • 19Duku
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde
  • 33Nicolson

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rae
  • 22Johnston
  • 33Gibson
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 15McGrory
  • 14Liddle
  • 7Paton
  • 20Nditi
  • 23Gordon
  • 10Connelly

Substitutes

  • 9Roy
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 13Debayo
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 30Cowie
  • 49Soares Junior
Referee:
William Collum

