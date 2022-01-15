Dumbarton v East Fife

Substitution, East Fife. Connor McManus replaces Ross Davidson because of an injury.
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ramsbottom
- 15Pignatiello
- 17Trialist
- 5Buchanan
- 3Boyle
- 7Duthie
- 6Carswell
- 18Paton
- 22Wylde
- 11MacLean
- 26OyinsanBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 4Lynch
- 8Geggan
- 9Orsi
- 10Stokes
- 14McKee
- 19Wilson
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gallacher
- 19Higgins
- 17Steele
- 3Higgins
- 5Watson
- 18Newton
- 20Blair
- 16DavidsonSubstituted forMcManusat 35'minutes
- 7Denholm
- 22Connell
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 6McManus
- 8Slattery
- 10Smith
- 11Healy
- 14Watt
- 15Semple
- 21Smith
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Attempt missed. Kyle Connell (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton).
Daniel Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Daniel Higgins.
Foul by Kyle Connell (East Fife).
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Kyle Connell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Connell (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Connell (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.