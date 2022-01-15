Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton0East FifeEast Fife0

Dumbarton v East Fife

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 17Trialist
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Boyle
  • 7Duthie
  • 6Carswell
  • 18Paton
  • 22Wylde
  • 11MacLean
  • 26OyinsanBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 4Lynch
  • 8Geggan
  • 9Orsi
  • 10Stokes
  • 14McKee
  • 19Wilson

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gallacher
  • 19Higgins
  • 17Steele
  • 3Higgins
  • 5Watson
  • 18Newton
  • 20Blair
  • 16DavidsonSubstituted forMcManusat 35'minutes
  • 7Denholm
  • 22Connell
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 6McManus
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Smith
  • 11Healy
  • 14Watt
  • 15Semple
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Connor McManus replaces Ross Davidson because of an injury.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Connell (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton).

  4. Post update

    Daniel Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Booking

    Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Daniel Higgins.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Connell (East Fife).

  8. Post update

    Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

  10. Post update

    Josh Oyinsan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Denholm (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Kyle Connell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton).

  14. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Connell (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Connell (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

