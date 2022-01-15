Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0ClydeClyde1

Peterhead v Clyde

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 6FerrySubstituted forSavouryat 34'minutes
  • 17Wilson
  • 4McDonald
  • 32Duffy
  • 12McCarthy
  • 8Brown
  • 7Ritchie
  • 20Duncan
  • 9McLean
  • 14Payne

Substitutes

  • 18Brown
  • 21Savoury
  • 27Cullen
  • 99Lyle

Clyde

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Parry
  • 5Rumsby
  • 26Elsdon
  • 12Docherty
  • 20Page
  • 4Gomis
  • 16Splaine
  • 3Livingstone
  • 11Love
  • 17Jones
  • 23Andrew

Substitutes

  • 2Mortimer
  • 6Balatoni
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 14Nicoll
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 24Tade
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

  3. Post update

    Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

  5. Post update

    Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Clyde).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Grant Savoury (Peterhead).

  8. Post update

    Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Grant Savoury replaces Simon Ferry because of an injury.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Clyde 1. Matthew Elsdon (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Livingstone with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

  12. Post update

    Aaron Splaine (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

  14. Post update

    Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Splaine (Clyde).

  16. Post update

    Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Neil Parry.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Duncan (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

