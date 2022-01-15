Peterhead v Clyde

Attempt saved. Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 6FerrySubstituted forSavouryat 34'minutes
- 17Wilson
- 4McDonald
- 32Duffy
- 12McCarthy
- 8Brown
- 7Ritchie
- 20Duncan
- 9McLean
- 14Payne
Substitutes
- 18Brown
- 21Savoury
- 27Cullen
- 99Lyle
Clyde
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Parry
- 5Rumsby
- 26Elsdon
- 12Docherty
- 20Page
- 4Gomis
- 16Splaine
- 3Livingstone
- 11Love
- 17Jones
- 23Andrew
Substitutes
- 2Mortimer
- 6Balatoni
- 8Cuddihy
- 9Goodwillie
- 14Nicoll
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 24Tade
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Clyde).
Foul by Grant Savoury (Peterhead).
Post update
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Grant Savoury replaces Simon Ferry because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Clyde 1. Matthew Elsdon (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Livingstone with a cross.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Aaron Splaine (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Clyde).
Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Ryan Duncan (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.