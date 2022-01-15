Cove Rangers v Montrose

Foul by Shay Logan (Cove Rangers).
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 2Neill
- 24Fyvie
- 25Logan
- 8Yule
- 16Vigurs
- 3Milne
- 9MegginsonSubstituted forMcIntoshat 15'minutes
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Scully
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 15Anderson
- 17Adeyemo
- 20Leitch
- 23Gourlay
Montrose
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Lennox
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 17Quinn
- 2Ballantyne
- 20Ballantyne
- 19Callaghan
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 12Gardyne
- 11Lyons
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 6Masson
- 8Watson
- 9Keatings
- 15Whatley
- 18Simpson
- 22Brown
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shay Logan (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Seán Dillon.
Post update
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Seán Dillon (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).
Post update
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Leighton McIntosh replaces Mitch Megginson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.