Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers1MontroseMontrose0

Cove Rangers v Montrose

Scottish League One

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Neill
  • 24Fyvie
  • 25Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 16Vigurs
  • 3Milne
  • 9MegginsonSubstituted forMcIntoshat 15'minutes
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Scully
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 15Anderson
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay

Montrose

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Lennox
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 17Quinn
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 19Callaghan
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 12Gardyne
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 9Keatings
  • 15Whatley
  • 18Simpson
  • 22Brown
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Shay Logan (Cove Rangers).

  2. Post update

    Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shay Logan (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Seán Dillon.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Seán Dillon (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Blair Yule (Cove Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Harry Milne (Cove Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Cammy Ballantyne I (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Leighton McIntosh replaces Mitch Megginson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

