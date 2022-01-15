Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Attempt missed. Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 19Niang
- 16King
- 7Cawley
- 4Howie
- 11BoydBooked at 10mins
- 22Henderson
Substitutes
- 9Armour
- 10Trouten
- 12Scougall
- 17Armstrong
- 18Sammon
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
Queen's Park
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ferrie
- 24Doyle
- 4Kilday
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 48Connell
- 10Brown
- 21Gillespie
- 28Longstaff
- 9McHugh
- 27Smith
Substitutes
- 2Davidson
- 5Grant
- 11Quitongo
- 15Gillies
- 16Yeats
- 17Heraghty
- 18Biggar
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 484
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1. Connor Smith (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bob McHugh.
Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lee Kilday (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Hutton.
Attempt saved. Connor Smith (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luis Longstaff (Queen's Park).
Hand ball by Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park).
Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic).
Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luca Connell (Queen's Park).
Luis Longstaff (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Church (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Charlie Fox (Queen's Park).
Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).