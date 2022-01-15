Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic0Queen's ParkQueen's Park1

Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 19Niang
  • 16King
  • 7Cawley
  • 4Howie
  • 11BoydBooked at 10mins
  • 22Henderson

Substitutes

  • 9Armour
  • 10Trouten
  • 12Scougall
  • 17Armstrong
  • 18Sammon
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt

Queen's Park

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 48Connell
  • 10Brown
  • 21Gillespie
  • 28Longstaff
  • 9McHugh
  • 27Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 5Grant
  • 11Quitongo
  • 15Gillies
  • 16Yeats
  • 17Heraghty
  • 18Biggar
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
484

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Queen's Park 1. Connor Smith (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bob McHugh.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Kilday (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Hutton.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Smith (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luis Longstaff (Queen's Park).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luca Connell (Queen's Park).

  15. Post update

    Luis Longstaff (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Church (Alloa Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Fox (Queen's Park).

  18. Post update

    Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

