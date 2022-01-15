Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City1AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Spark
  • 22Draper
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Towler
  • 7Dingwall
  • 10Mailer
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11Omar
  • 8Dingwall
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 5A
  • 12Sopel
  • 14MacPhee
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Machado
  • 17Peters
  • 18Allen
  • 21McHale

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1BinnieBooked at 25mins
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4ABooked at 18mins
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Wilson
  • 8MalcolmSubstituted forRobertsat 24'minutes
  • 6Leslie
  • 11Reilly
  • 9Wright
  • 10Jack

Substitutes

  • 12Roberts
  • 14Fernie
  • 15McVey
  • 16Greenwood
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Byrne
Referee:
George Calder

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Tony Dingwall (Elgin City).

  2. Post update

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).

  5. Post update

    Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).

  8. Booking

    Cameron Binnie (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 0. Kane Hester (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Scott Roberts replaces Blair Malcolm because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty Elgin City. Kane Hester draws a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Joshua Jack (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

  17. Booking

    Trialist (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

