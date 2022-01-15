Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Foul by Tony Dingwall (Elgin City).
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hoban
- 2Spark
- 22Draper
- 4McHardy
- 3Towler
- 7Dingwall
- 10Mailer
- 6MacEwan
- 11Omar
- 8Dingwall
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 5A
- 12Sopel
- 14MacPhee
- 15O'Keefe
- 16Machado
- 17Peters
- 18Allen
- 21McHale
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1BinnieBooked at 25mins
- 2Lynas
- 5Fagan
- 4ABooked at 18mins
- 3Wilson
- 7Wilson
- 8MalcolmSubstituted forRobertsat 24'minutes
- 6Leslie
- 11Reilly
- 9Wright
- 10Jack
Substitutes
- 12Roberts
- 14Fernie
- 15McVey
- 16Greenwood
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Byrne
- Referee:
- George Calder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).
Post update
Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).
Booking
Cameron Binnie (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! Elgin City 1, Albion Rovers 0. Kane Hester (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Scott Roberts replaces Blair Malcolm because of an injury.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Elgin City. Kane Hester draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Joshua Jack (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Booking
Trialist (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.