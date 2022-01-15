Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer1StirlingStirling Albion1

Stranraer v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Baker
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 5Sonkur
  • 13Ellis
  • 11Woods
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2Robertson
  • 14Walker
  • 24Duffy
  • 7Muir

Substitutes

  • 3Burns
  • 6Brady
  • 10Watson
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 20Yates
  • 23Smith
  • 27Scullion

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Hancock
  • 11Flanagan
  • 8Roberts
  • 6Grant
  • 10Leitch
  • 9Francis
  • 7Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Cummins
  • 15Creaney
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Law
  • 19Banner
  • 23Mackin
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Stranraer 1, Stirling Albion 1. Tommy Muir (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Dale Carrick.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Stirling Albion).

  10. Post update

    Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Stranraer 0, Stirling Albion 1. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).

  15. Post update

    Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).

  17. Post update

    Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Akeel Francis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

