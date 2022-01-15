Stranraer v Stirling Albion

Ayrton Sonkur (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Baker
- 22McIntosh
- 15Ross
- 5Sonkur
- 13Ellis
- 11Woods
- 8Gallagher
- 2Robertson
- 14Walker
- 24Duffy
- 7Muir
- 3Burns
- 6Brady
- 10Watson
- 16Hawkshaw
- 20Yates
- 23Smith
- 27Scullion
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 4McNiff
- 3Hancock
- 11Flanagan
- 8Roberts
- 6Grant
- 10Leitch
- 9Francis
- 7Carrick
- 12Moore
- 14Cummins
- 15Creaney
- 16Heaver
- 17Law
- 19Banner
- 23Mackin
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal! Stranraer 1, Stirling Albion 1. Tommy Muir (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Dale Carrick.
Attempt blocked. Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ray Grant (Stirling Albion).
Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal! Stranraer 0, Stirling Albion 1. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).
Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Stranraer).
Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Akeel Francis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).