Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Steele
- 5Douglas
- 6Clark
- 3Lowdon
- 11Johnston
- 8Hunter
- 4Moxon
- 7Wallace
- 10Goss
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Fleming
- 15Purdue
- 16McCartney
- 17Swinglehurst
- 18Docherty
- 19Anderson
- 20Barnes
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19Munro
- 4Anderson
- 3Strachan
- 17McCluskey
- 10Slater
- 20Harkins
- 24Crossan
- 9Aitken
- 18Shepherd
Substitutes
- 6Whyte
- 11Anderson
- 14Thomas
- 15Hussain
- 21Sanderson
- 22Moore
- 23Irvine
- 25Fisher
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
PJ Crossan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Post update
Attempt saved. PJ Crossan (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Douglas.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.