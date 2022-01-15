Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1ForfarForfar Athletic1

Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

From the section Football

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Steele
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Clark
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Hunter
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 10Goss
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Fleming
  • 15Purdue
  • 16McCartney
  • 17Swinglehurst
  • 18Docherty
  • 19Anderson
  • 20Barnes

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19Munro
  • 4Anderson
  • 3Strachan
  • 17McCluskey
  • 10Slater
  • 20Harkins
  • 24Crossan
  • 9Aitken
  • 18Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 6Whyte
  • 11Anderson
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Hussain
  • 21Sanderson
  • 22Moore
  • 23Irvine
  • 25Fisher
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Steven Anderson (Forfar Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    PJ Crossan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. PJ Crossan (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Douglas.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

