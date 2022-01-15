Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jamieson
  • 15Finlayson
  • 6Forster
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 12Tidser
  • 19Clark
  • 7Cardle
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 21Biabi
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 3Peggie
  • 14Philp
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson
  • 22Agyeman

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 15Logan
  • 16Brydon
  • 29Travis
  • 22Brian
  • 7McDonald
  • 4Stirling
  • 8Tapping
  • 10Handling
  • 23Murray
  • 9See

Substitutes

  • 2Reekie
  • 3Jarron
  • 12Berry
  • 14Farrell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 26Robertson
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts).

  2. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts).

  5. Post update

    Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Finlayson (Kelty Hearts).

  9. Post update

    Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Ouzy See.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jack Brydon (Edinburgh City).

  12. Post update

    Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Edinburgh City 0. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kallum Higginbotham.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

