Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City

Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jamieson
- 15Finlayson
- 6Forster
- 25O'Ware
- 23Ngwenya
- 12Tidser
- 19Clark
- 7Cardle
- 11Higginbotham
- 21Biabi
- 9Austin
Substitutes
- 3Peggie
- 14Philp
- 16McNab
- 20Donaldson
- 22Agyeman
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 16Brydon
- 29Travis
- 22Brian
- 7McDonald
- 4Stirling
- 8Tapping
- 10Handling
- 23Murray
- 9See
Substitutes
- 2Reekie
- 3Jarron
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 20Leighfield
- 26Robertson
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts).
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Daniel Finlayson (Kelty Hearts).
Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Ouzy See.
Foul by Jack Brydon (Edinburgh City).
Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Edinburgh City 0. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kallum Higginbotham.
Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts).
Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).
Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.