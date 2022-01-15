Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath

Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Marshall
- 5Crighton
- 4Tapping
- 25Jamieson
- 2Lyon
- 6Wedderburn
- 24Miller
- 11Brown
- 7Forbes
- 14Christie
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 8Hughes
- 12Lyon
- 17Anderson
- 18Coll
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 22Tierney
- 23Moreland
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gill
- 4ToddBooked at 31mins
- 5Denham
- 6Glass
- 2Thomson
- 7Miller
- 8Morrison
- 3Mullen
- 10Buchanan
- 9Barr
- 11Coulson
Substitutes
- 12Clarke
- 14Buchanan
- 16Hutton
- 17McGurn
- 18Swann
- 19Pollock
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jacob Glass.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Attempt blocked. Adam Brown (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Adam Brown (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath).