Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Tapping
  • 25Jamieson
  • 2Lyon
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 24Miller
  • 11Brown
  • 7Forbes
  • 14Christie
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 8Hughes
  • 12Lyon
  • 17Anderson
  • 18Coll
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Tierney
  • 23Moreland

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gill
  • 4ToddBooked at 31mins
  • 5Denham
  • 6Glass
  • 2Thomson
  • 7Miller
  • 8Morrison
  • 3Mullen
  • 10Buchanan
  • 9Barr
  • 11Coulson

Substitutes

  • 12Clarke
  • 14Buchanan
  • 16Hutton
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Swann
  • 19Pollock
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jacob Glass.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Brown (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Ross Lyon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Brown (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

  14. Post update

    Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Quinn Coulson (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

  19. Post update

    Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath).

