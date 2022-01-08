Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kyle McClean gave Linfield the lead near the end of the first half

Holders Linfield saw off plucky Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside 4-0 to progress to the second round of this season's Irish cup.

Kyle McClean broke the deadlock late in the first half, with Martin Donnelly, Andrew Clarke and Ethan Devine scoring.

Premiership sides Coleraine, Larne, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts also eased through.

Larne striker Ronan Hale netted four in his side's 5-0 win at Bangor and Joe Gormley three in Cliftonville's win.

