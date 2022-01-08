Irish Cup first round: Linfield beat Oxford Sunnyside to ease through to second round

Kyle McClean gave Linfield the lead near the end of the first half
Holders Linfield saw off plucky Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside 4-0 to progress to the second round of this season's Irish cup.

Kyle McClean broke the deadlock late in the first half, with Martin Donnelly, Andrew Clarke and Ethan Devine scoring.

Premiership sides Coleraine, Larne, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts also eased through.

Larne striker Ronan Hale netted four in his side's 5-0 win at Bangor and Joe Gormley three in Cliftonville's win.

More to follow.

Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup first round results - Saturday 8 January
Warrenpoint Town1-2Newry City
Dundela3-2Ards
Linfield4-0Oxford Sunnyside
Institute0-1Portstewart
Ballymena United2-0Loughgall
Bangor0-5Larne
Cliftonville5-0Islandmagee
Knockbreda0-2Dungannon Swifts
Dergview2-3Glentoran
Ballinamallard UnitedvArds Rangers
Queen's University2-0Newington
Ballyclare Comrades0-2Carrick Rangers
HW Welders0-1Annagh United
Coleraine6-0Windmill Stars
Portadown2-0Limavady United

