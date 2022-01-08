Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Scottish League 1 leaders Cove Rangers stretched their lead to a commanding seven-point advantage after edging out Clyde.

After a goalless first half at Broadwood, Iain Vigurs' 71st-minute strike broke the deadlock and was enough to earn victory for Paul Hartley's side.

Second-placed Montrose lost further ground after drawing at home to Alloa Athletic.

Alloa took the lead in the first half at Links Park thanks to Steven Boyd, but Liam Callaghan's fine free-kick levelled the game.

However, Stewart Petrie's men could not find a winner, meaning the gap at the top extends from five points to seven.

Elsewhere, Falkirk cruised to a much-needed three points, ending a five-game losing run with a 6-2 victory at home Dumbarton.

A brace from Anton Dowds either side of a Calumn Morrison goal and an Aaron Taylor-Sinclair effort had the hosts 4-0 up.

Replies from Paul Paton and Stuart Carswell gave Dumbarton hope, but Aidan Keena grabbed a fifth before Anton Dowds went on to bag his hat-trick goal.

The victory is Martin Rennie's first as Falkirk boss and sees his side move up to fifth.

And Airdrieonians were able to solidify their place in the play-off spots with a comfortable 3-0 win over bottom club East Fife, with Jordan Allan, Adam Frizzell and Dylan Easton grabbing the goals in the first half.

Peterhead's visit to Queen's Park was postponed earlier on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.