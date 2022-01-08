Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

James Connolly was on Blackburn Rovers' books before moving to Cardiff City last summer

Bristol Rovers have signed Cardiff City defender James Connolly on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old centre-back, who is the Bluebirds' under-23 captain, goes into the squad for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Peterborough United.

Connolly, who can also operate at right-back, moved to Cardiff from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers last summer on a one-year deal.

Connolly has yet to play a first-team game as a professional.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.