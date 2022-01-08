Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Corie Andrews impressed with nine goals for Aldershot Town while on loan earlier this season

Colchester United have signed striker Corie Andrews on loan until the end of the season from AFC Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at National League side Aldershot Town where he scored nine goals in 20 appearances in the fifth tier of English football.

He ended his time at the Shots with four goals in his final three matches.

Andrews has yet to play for the Dons having joined the club from non-league side Kingstonian a year ago.

