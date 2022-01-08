Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Ellis Harrison has scored four times in 14 appearances for Portsmouth this season, including a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John's Trophy in September

Fleetwood Town have signed striker Ellis Harrison from fellow League One side Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joined Pompey from Ipswich Town in 2019 and scored 20 goals in 84 appearances for the club.

Having made his senior debut at Bristol Rovers, Harrison made 204 appearances before joining Ipswich in 2018.

"We have nothing but love for Ellis and the players were very fond of him. We want to thank him for his efforts," Pompey boss Danny Cowley said.

