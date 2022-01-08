Spanish La Liga
GranadaGranada1BarcelonaBarcelona1

Granada 1-1 Barcelona: Visitors held as Dani Alves makes La Liga return

Antonio Puertas, Granada, Barcelona
Antonio Puertas' late strike extends Granada's unbeaten La Liga run to seven games, equalling a club record set in 1969

Dani Alves claimed an assist on his La Liga return but Barcelona missed the chance to move up to third in La Liga after being held by Granada.

Antonio Puertas found the top corner in the 89th minute to salvage a point for the hosts.

Right-back Alves, making his first La Liga appearance since 2016, provided the cross from which Luuk de Jong opened the scoring in the second half.

Barcelona also had Gavi sent off for a second bookable offence.

De Jong thought he had broken the deadlock in the first half but his header was disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside.

Alves produced an outstanding block to deny Puertas moments before the equaliser, but there was little the visitors could do about the 29-year-old's late finish.

Barcelona are back in action on Wednesday, when they host Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

Granada, meanwhile, equal a club-record seven La Liga games without defeat.

Line-ups

Granada

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arantes Maximiano
  • 17Marín RuizSubstituted forBaccaat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16DíazSubstituted forCoutinho Meneses Duarteat 68'minutes
  • 28Torrente
  • 15NevaSubstituted forEscuderoat 84'minutes
  • 10Rodríguez Díaz
  • 5Milla
  • 4GonalonsBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMontoroat 62'minutes
  • 11MachísSubstituted forColladoat 68'minutes
  • 23Molina
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 3Escudero
  • 8Eteki
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Rodríguez Jiménez
  • 18Abram
  • 19Montoro
  • 20Bacca
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 26Ruiz
  • 27Sanchez
  • 33Butzke
  • 35Collado

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 3Piqué
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forLengletat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 18Alba
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 5Busquets
  • 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 79mins
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forSanzat 82'minutes
  • 17de JongSubstituted forDepayat 61'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 29JutglàSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 61'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 9Depay
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 33Ezzalzouli
  • 34Sanz
  • 37Akhomach
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
14,442

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away21

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Jorge Molina (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  7. Booking

    Carlos Bacca (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Bacca (Granada CF).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Sanz.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Granada CF. Álex Collado tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Granada CF 1, Barcelona 1. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Jorge Molina (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ángel Montoro with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Carlos Bacca (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Sergio Escudero replaces Carlos Neva.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid21145241172447
2Sevilla19125230131741
3Real Betis1910363223933
4Real Sociedad209652221133
5Atl Madrid199553122932
6Barcelona208843123832
7Rayo Vallecano199372620630
8Valencia207853128329
9Villarreal1977531201128
10Ath Bilbao206952017327
11Espanyol197572222026
12Granada205962427-324
13Celta Vigo206592223-123
14Osasuna195771825-722
15Mallorca204881730-1320
16Getafe194691320-718
17Elche193791827-916
18Alavés1944111630-1416
19Cádiz192891532-1714
20Levante2018112141-2011
View full Spanish La Liga table

