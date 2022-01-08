Match ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 1.
Dani Alves claimed an assist on his La Liga return but Barcelona missed the chance to move up to third in La Liga after being held by Granada.
Antonio Puertas found the top corner in the 89th minute to salvage a point for the hosts.
Right-back Alves, making his first La Liga appearance since 2016, provided the cross from which Luuk de Jong opened the scoring in the second half.
Barcelona also had Gavi sent off for a second bookable offence.
De Jong thought he had broken the deadlock in the first half but his header was disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside.
Alves produced an outstanding block to deny Puertas moments before the equaliser, but there was little the visitors could do about the 29-year-old's late finish.
Barcelona are back in action on Wednesday, when they host Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.
Granada, meanwhile, equal a club-record seven La Liga games without defeat.
Line-ups
Granada
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arantes Maximiano
- 17Marín RuizSubstituted forBaccaat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16DíazSubstituted forCoutinho Meneses Duarteat 68'minutes
- 28Torrente
- 15NevaSubstituted forEscuderoat 84'minutes
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 5Milla
- 4GonalonsBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMontoroat 62'minutes
- 11MachísSubstituted forColladoat 68'minutes
- 23Molina
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 3Escudero
- 8Eteki
- 13Escandell
- 14Rodríguez Jiménez
- 18Abram
- 19Montoro
- 20Bacca
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 26Ruiz
- 27Sanchez
- 33Butzke
- 35Collado
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 3Piqué
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forLengletat 54'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 18Alba
- 28González Iglesias
- 5Busquets
- 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 79mins
- 7DembéléSubstituted forSanzat 82'minutes
- 17de JongSubstituted forDepayat 61'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 29JutglàSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 61'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 9Depay
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 31Balde Martínez
- 33Ezzalzouli
- 34Sanz
- 37Akhomach
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 14,442
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Post update
Jorge Molina (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Carlos Bacca (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Granada CF).
Post update
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Sanz.
Post update
Offside, Granada CF. Álex Collado tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 1, Barcelona 1. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Post update
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).
Post update
Jorge Molina (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ángel Montoro with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Carlos Bacca (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Sergio Escudero replaces Carlos Neva.
