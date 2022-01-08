Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rashford has two goals in 11 Premier League games for Manchester United this season

Marcus Rashford has defended his "dedication and desire" to be at Manchester United, saying: "I'm not sulking, I'm not unhappy."

There are reports that several United players are unhappy with interim boss Ralf Rangnick's training methods.

The German admitted on Friday that a number of players want to leave the club this month.

Rashford, 24, says he has "endless respect" for Rangnick and his coaching staff.

"We've all been disappointed with recent performances and we've been as disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club," the forward wrote on Twitter external-link on Saturday.

"I have endless respect for both and I'm looking forward to bettering my game under the staff at Manchester United.

"I'm not sulking, I'm not unhappy, am I disappointed in some of my recent performances? Of course I am. I'm my own biggest critic."

The England international made a substitute appearance during United's 1-0 loss to Wolves on Monday, Rangnick's first defeat as interim manager.

It left the Reds seventh in the Premier League and four points off the Champions League places.

"It's been a tough start but I'm determined to prove my worth," Rashford added on Twitter.

"My dedication and desire to be here should never be in question. I love this club."

He accompanied his post with a photo of him as a young boy playing for United's academy.

Red Devils midfielder Fred also took to social media external-link to defend his commitment to the club on Saturday, writing: "I just want to say that I am very happy here and I have never expressed any dissatisfaction and the possibility of leaving the club.

"Don't get misled by fake news. We will continue to work with great dedication to pursue our goals."

