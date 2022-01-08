Irish Cup: Larne to host Linfield in second round
There will be a repeat of the last year's Irish Cup decider after holders Linfield were drawn away to Larne in the pick of the the second-round ties.
The teams involved in the 2019 final will also meet with Crusaders travelling to take on Ballinamallard.
Coleraine host Portadown, Cliftonville play Carrick Rangers and Glentoran face Queen's University at The Dub.
Ballymena United welcome Portstewart, Dungannon go up against Annagh United while Dundela go to Newry City.
The eight matches are scheduled to be played on Saturday, 5 February.
|Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup - second round draw
|Dungannon Swifts
|v
|Annagh Utd
|Coleraine
|v
|Portadown
|Newry City
|v
|Dundela
|Larne
|v
|Linfield
|Carrick Rangers
|v
|Cliftonville
|Ballymena Utd
|v
|Portstewart
|Queen's Uni.
|v
|Glentoran
|Ballinamallard Utd
|v
|Crusaders