Conor Gallagher (right) took a knee before kick-off but there were boos from some sections of the crowd

Championship club Millwall said they will issue a lifetime ban to any supporters found guilty of making homophobic chants during their FA Cup third-round defeat by Crystal Palace.

There were audible homophobic chants directed at on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

A bottle was thrown from the stands at Michael Olise.

A section of the home crowd also booed Palace players taking the knee before kick-off.

Millwall, who lost 2-1 at The Den, have opened an investigation into the chanting.

Away fans also let off a smoke bomb in the stand and threw a flare on to the pitch after Jean-Philippe Mateta's 58th-minute winner for Palace.

In a statement released by the Championship club, it said: "Millwall Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination and will investigate any incident of alleged abuse accordingly.

"As is club policy, any individual found guilty of discriminatory abuse is issued with an immediate lifetime ban."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said afterwards: "I don't think either of the clubs want to see any of those moments off the pitch but I am sure both will deal with those situations effectively."

Palace boss Patrick Vieira added: "We as a football club are against any kind of discrimination and of course this is not something we want to see on the field.

"Taking the knee is something we are really proud to take and it is the same for any football club and player making the decision.

"What is important is to show that as a football club we are against discrimination."